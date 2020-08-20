Eurasian Economic Union delegates to convene forum in Iranian Aras FEZ at border with Armenia

TEHRAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) representatives will convene an economic forum at the Iranian Aras FEZ, the free economic zone at the border with Armenia.

Earlier, Aras FEZ executive Mohsen Nariman had said that they are cooperating with the Iranian foreign ministry for inviting EEU member representatives. Nariman told Iranian foreign ministry adviser for diplomatic and economic affairs Gholamreza Ansari that they decided to organize the forum to “develop trade-economic ties and opportunities with Eurasian and Caucasian countries”.

Stressing that Armenia is the only EEU member which has a land border with Iran, Ansari said: “This is a very important circumstance, we must take this opportunity, and the Iran-Armenia road – as a transit road to the EEU, which is of great importance for us – must be presented to everyone.”

“It is necessary to use all existing and potential opportunities of the Aras zone, as the only gateway to the CIS and EEU. The trade ties and turnover of Aras with these countries must be increased with prioritizing the exports of non-oil products,” Ansari added, highlighting the importance of cooperation of the Aras FEZ with EEU countries.

Reporting by Hrachya Hakobyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan