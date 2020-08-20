Singapore’s President interested in Sarkissian’s idea of small states club

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob have discussed the coronavirus response and the existing situation in both countries, Sarkissian’s Office said in a readout of the telephone conversation.

President Yacob thanked Sarkissian for Armenia’s ratification of the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement – which the Armenian President said will create big possibilities for the development of bilateral and multilateral commercial ties.

President Armen Sarkissian also introduced his Advanced Tomorrow (ATOM) Presidential Initiative, a project aimed at boosting the tech field and transforming Armenia into a regional high-tech and Artificial Intelligence arena. The Armenian President said that many renowned tech enterprises and international financial institutions have already expressed desire to cooperate with the initiative, and preliminary contracts will be signed with several of them soon.

Speaking about his idea to launch a “Small and Successful States Club”, the Armenian President said he has discussed the initiative with several world leaders and received approval. The goal of the initiative is to unite small countries for exchange of experience and ideas, developing visions for the future and help each other. The President of Singapore expressed great interest for Sarkissian’s idea on creating the club.

President Yacob invited the Armenian President to visit Singapore in a convenient time.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan