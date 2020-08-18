PM Pashinyan pays working visit to Kotayk Province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to a number of communities in Kotayk Province, got acquainted with the process of the subvention programs of the Government. The PM was accompanies by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and acting Governor of Kotayk Province Arnak Avetisyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan’s 1st stop was at Aramus community where a new kindergarten is being built for 150 children. It was mentioned that the construction of the building is scheduled to be completed by October 1, 2020. The contract value of the program is 433 million drams. The program is co-funded by the Government and the community 50-50%.

The head of the community informed the PM that in the sidelines of another subvention program the a number of streets in Aramus will be supplied with natural gas by the end of this month. As a result, the entire community will have access to gas.

Nikol Pashinyan also met with the residents of Aramus, talked with them about the development of the community. He emphasized the participation of the residents in the subvention programs by not trying to evade taxes. ''We have to pay the estate tax in order to make it possible to implement more programs. We all have to understand that for example the estate tax paid by us is this kindergarten. We have to elect a community head or a government who will never steal’', he said.

Afterwards, PM Pashinyan visited Kamaris and Geghashen communities.