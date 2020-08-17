VII Fresco International Festival to kick off in Berd border town

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The 7th Fresco International Festival of Modern Art and Spiritual Films is scheduled to kick off August 22.

Fresco seeks to promote universal values through spiritual and cultural dialogue.

The event will be inaugurated in Berd, an Armenian border town in the Province of Tavush. The eponymous Berd Dance Ensemble will perform an open-air concert at the opening ceremony, followed by screenings of international films. Organizers said they will strictly follow the national coronavirus safety guidelines.

The festival’s Yerevan program will start August 24th and will run through September 1st in downtown, near the Katoghike Church, featuring film screenings, discussions, concerts and online meetings.

As part of the event, the State Dance Ensemble will perform on August 28th. Then, on August 29th, a concert honoring singer Ruben Hakhverdyan’s 70th birthday will take place.

Musician and composer Djivan Gasparyan’s performance is scheduled for August 30.

63 films from 23 countries have been selected from more than 3000 applications from 85 countries.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan