President Sarkissian congratulates Prince of Liechtenstein on National Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prince of Liechtenstein Alois von und zu Liechtensteinon the occasion of the National Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

"Armenia attaches great importance to the development and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with Liechtenstein. I am full of hope that with joint efforts and initiatives we will give a new impetus to the expansion of bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples," reads the President's message.

 





