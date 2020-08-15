COVID-19: Armenia reports 196 new cases, 320 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. 196 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 41.495, the healthcare ministry said. 34.484 have recovered.

320 patients recovered in one day.

3 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 817.

The number of active cases stands at 5952.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 242 (3 new such cases).

So far, 183.789 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

State of emergency has been prolonged until September 12 with major easing of restrictions.

