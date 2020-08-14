Glad to see opposition is acting easier than before the revolution, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is happy to see that the opposition in Armenia is currently acting much easier than before the 2018 revolution.

“Armenia is democratic country and opposition is free to express [themselves] and I am very glad that now opposition in Armenia is acting much easily than before the revolution,” Pashinyan said during an interview with the BBC HARDtalk.

Pashinyan also reminded that in 2020 Armenia registered the largest two-year Democracy Score improvement in the history of the Freedom House’s Nations in Transit 2020 report.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan