Self-determination of peoples is our fundamental value, says Italy’s Five Star Movement lawmaker

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. During August 6 hearings at the Italian Senate’s Foreign Relations committee regarding the recent escalation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Senator Alberto Airola from the Five Star Movement – part of the ruling coalition – addressed the people’s self-determination.

“I would like to say that people’s self-determination is one of our Five Star Movement’s fundamental values, and I will tell you that we, as Italians, also need peace and not just gas and petroleum,” Airola said at the end of the Q&A.

The Armenian Ambassador to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan participated in the hearings at the invitation of the Italian side.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





