Armenia to continue “economic flight” – PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. In an interview with BBC HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed certainty that Armenia will continue its economic growth which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2019 we had biggest economic growth in Europe, and we had big economic success, and our country made tremendous progress in all international ratings in terms of democracy, freedom of speech, independent judiciary, anti corruption policy, and international magazines two years in a row recognized Armenia as country of the year, not only in terms of democracy but in terms of economy as well. Yes, Of course the pandemic situation interrupted our economic flight but we will continue.

