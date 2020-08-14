LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 august:

The price of aluminum stood at $1789.50, copper price stood at $6380.50, lead price stood at $1954.00, nickel price stood at $14218.00, tin price stood at $17655.00, zinc price stood at $2394.50, molybdenum price up by 1.99% to $16931.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.