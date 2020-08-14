Opposition LHK’s Mane Tandilyan quits parliament citing health issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party Member of Parliament and head of the Financial-Credit and Fiscal Affairs committee Mane Tandilyan is resigning from parliament due to health issues.

“I’ve had health issues for already a lengthy period of time now and I’ve been trying to solve them simultaneously with work,” she said in a statement. “However, it became clear that [these health issues] are incompatible with being a lawmaker and being engaged in political activities”.

Tandilyan, who briefly served as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in 2018-2019, said she is also quitting the governing board of the LHK party.

She thanked her party-members, wishing them good luck in the future. Tandilyan also extended gratitude and apologized to constituents. “I couldn’t have done it without you”, she told her supporters.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan