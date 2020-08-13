DW documentary retraces Armenian photographer Kegham Djeghalian’s career

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. A Deutsche Welle documentary is retracing the work of Armenian photographer Kegham Djeghalian who captured life in Gaza from the 1940s to the 1970s.

"Photo Kegham" was known all over Gaza. As one of the first photographers there, the Armenian Kegham Djeghalian opened a photo studio in the end of the 1940s. His images, taken between 1945 and 1970, show a little-known face of Gaza.

One image is of Che Guevara, who paid a visit in 1959.

Marwan Tarazi, whose family took over the business in the 1980s, was able to preserve a part of Djeghalian's archive.

Tarazi presented the archives to DW.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan