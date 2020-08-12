Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Armenian military unworried over prolonged Turkish-Azerbaijani drills

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military is not concerned over the prolonged nature of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘We aren’t concerned over the initiation or the long-term nature of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises, but given the fact that any international military exercises apart from combat readiness component also contains military-diplomatic, military-political messages, then the news about the presence of the Turkish high-ranking military-political delegation makes the drills concerning in terms of the unprecedentedness of the abovementioned messages,” Stepanyan said.

Azerbaijan has announced that its joint military drills with Turkey are being prolonged. The Turkish top brass departed for Baku to inspect the exercises.

