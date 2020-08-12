Armenia open for travelers as COVID-19 state of emergency restrictions are eased

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The extended coronavirus-related state of emergency will have milder restrictions than before, Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting amid the declining numbers of COVID-19 infections in Armenia.

Armenia is now open for foreign travelers as the ban on entry of non-citizens is being lifted.

“At the same time, it is envisaged that upon entering Armenia, if the traveler isn’t hospitalized they must self-quarantine for 14 days, however there is one innovation, they can get tested during these 14 days and in case of a negative result the self-quarantine regime is changed,” Badasyan said.

The nationwide ban on assemblies and strikes are also lifted and replaced with a regulation on authorization, with the condition of maintaining safety guidelines. Assemblies can take place only if participating persons wear masks and maintain 1,5 meters distance from each other.

Organizing celebrations and entertainment events are also allowed, but with a maximum of 40 participants and maintaining coronavirus guidelines.

The possibility of enforcing restrictions on shipments through the customs border is also lifted. The electronic surveillance regulation is narrowed down.

The state of emergency, declared in Armenia mid-March to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, was extended once again and will be in force until September 11.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan