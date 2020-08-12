Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month at a Cabinet meeting on August 12.

“We are forced to extend the state of emergency once again, hopefully the last time,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the state of emergency will be milder.

In turn, health minister Arsen Torosyan noted that the coronavirus guidelines and safety measures are giving results, citing declining numbers of new infections. 

The state of emergency will be in force until 17:00, September 11. Armenia is in a state of emergency since mid-March.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





