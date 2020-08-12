Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

PM names new deputy directors of NSS

PM names new deputy directors of NSS

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Two new Deputy Directors of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia were named today.

President Sarkissian, formalizing the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, appointed Michael Hambardzumyan and Armen Abazyan to serve as deputy directors of NSS.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration