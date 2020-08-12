PM names new deputy directors of NSS
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Two new Deputy Directors of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia were named today.
President Sarkissian, formalizing the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, appointed Michael Hambardzumyan and Armen Abazyan to serve as deputy directors of NSS.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
