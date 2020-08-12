COVID-19: 201 new cases confirmed in Armenia
11:05, 12 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities are reporting the following numbers in the COVID-19 situation:
|
New cases:
|
201
|
Cumulative total confirmed cases
|
40794
|
New recoveries
|
335
|
Total recoveries
|
33492
|
New deaths
|
3
|
Total deaths
|
806
|
Tests in last 24 hours
|
1710
|
Active cases
|
6262
The total death toll does not include the deaths of 234 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses.
Data presented as of 11:00 GMT+4, August 12.
(Source – National Center for Disease Control)
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version