COVID-19: 201 new cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities are reporting the following numbers in the COVID-19 situation:

 

New cases:

201

Cumulative total confirmed cases

40794

New recoveries

335                                       

Total recoveries

33492

New deaths

3

Total deaths

806

Tests in last 24 hours

1710                           

Active cases

6262

 

The total death toll does not include the deaths of 234 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses.

Data presented as of 11:00 GMT+4, August 12.

(Source – National Center for Disease Control)

 

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan





