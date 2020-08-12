COVID-19: 201 new cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities are reporting the following numbers in the COVID-19 situation:

New cases: 201 Cumulative total confirmed cases 40794 New recoveries 335 Total recoveries 33492 New deaths 3 Total deaths 806 Tests in last 24 hours 1710 Active cases 6262

The total death toll does not include the deaths of 234 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses.

Data presented as of 11:00 GMT+4, August 12.

(Source – National Center for Disease Control)

