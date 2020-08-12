“Welcome to Armenia, dear compatriots” – Pashinyan to airlifted repatriates from Beirut

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are gathering information about Armenian citizens who are left homeless after the August 4 Beirut explosion and want to return to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media, adding that nearly 100 people have already been airlifted from the Lebanese capital.

“Around 100 of our citizens are returning to Armenia on board the planes that delivered aid to Lebanon. Two of the planes have already arrived, and the third one landed few hours ago. Armenian authorities are gathering information about Armenian citizens who are left homeless and are willing to return to Armenia. I had mentioned in one my speeches that we must speedily assess the needs of our returning citizens, in order for them to be able to settle down in their homeland without big difficulties. Welcome to Armenia, dear compatriots. We are happy to welcome you all and we are doing everything possible for organizing the repatriation of citizens willing to do so,” Pashinyan said.

