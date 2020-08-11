Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Armenia sends more than 12 tonnes of planeload in third relief flight to Beirut

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The third plane carrying humanitarian aid to Lebanon will take off on August 11 from Armenia. 

Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s spokeperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS that the third aircraft will deliver more than 12 tonnes in aid to Beirut, the Lebanese capital that was devastated by the August 4 major explosion in the port.

The first and second relief flights were sent on August 8 and August 9.

