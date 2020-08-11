No new cases of COVID-19 in Artsakh
YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. New cases of COVID-19 were not recorded in Artsakh over the past 24 hours, the local health authorities reported.
4 patients recovered from COVID-19 over the last day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 231.
The number of active cases in Artsakh stands at 19.
Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
