No new cases of COVID-19 in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. New cases of COVID-19 were not recorded in Artsakh over the past 24 hours, the local health authorities reported.

4 patients recovered from COVID-19 over the last day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 231.

The number of active cases in Artsakh stands at 19.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan