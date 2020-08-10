Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Schools in Armenia to resume classes from September 15

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Secondary schools, primary and secondary vocational schools, music and art schools will resume classes in Armenia from September 15, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Education Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding that sanitary and hygienic rules will be strictly observed.

‘’Decisions over higher educational institutions and some other educational institutions will be made during the week’’, the Minister wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan  





