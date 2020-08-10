Armenian PM offers condolences to India on Kerala plane accident

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to India regarding the Kerala plane crash that killed 16 passengers and two pilots and injured 150 others.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident in #Kerala. Our most sincere condolences to the brotherly people of #India and to the bereaved”, the Armenian Prime Minister tweeted. “Quick recovery to the injured.”

Air India Express Flight 1344, a scheduled international flight en route from Dubai repatriating Indian nationals due to the coronavirus pandemic to Kozhikode, India, crashed at the Calicut International Airport after skidding off the runway on August 7 following multiple aborted landing attempts due to heavy tailwinds.

