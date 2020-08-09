Armenia and Artsakh send planeloads of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh has sent a planeload of assistance to Lebanon to help in eliminating the aftermath of the devastating August 4 Beirut explosion, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on social media.

The cargo “From the People of Artsakh to Lebanon” has already arrived in Beirut.

“The assistance is in the form of food,” President Harutyunyan said. “And this isn’t all, because I am going to convene a meeting on this issue tomorrow and I will inform on our decisions. Artsakh stands by Lebanon in overcoming this difficult challenge,” the President of Artsakh said.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tweeted: “From #Armenia ՚s heart and Artsakh ‘s people to Lebanon. First 2 airlifts of humanitarian assistance have been sent to Lebanon. We will continue the provision of assistance based on needs of Lebanon’s government and the Armenian community. #StayStrongLebanon”

The first Armenian planeload comprising medicine and medical equipment was sent to Beirut on August 8.

