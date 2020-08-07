Airplane breaks into 2 parts after landing in India, at least 14 victims
YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. An indian airplane broke into two parts after hard landing during a heavy rain. At least 14 people died, 30 are injured, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Reuters, local police informed.
The Civil Aviation Committee informed Reuters that 191 people (184 passangers) were onnboard the Boeing 737 plane.
Photo by AP Images
