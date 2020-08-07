Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

13 Lebanese-Armenians killed in Beirut blast – embassy

13 Lebanese-Armenians killed in Beirut blast – embassy

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The number of Lebanese-Armenians killed in the Beirut explosion has reached 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said citing the embassy.

As reported earlier, among them is Nazar Najarian, the General Secretary of the Kataeb Party. Jessica Beckjian, a nurse at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, a hospital near the site of the exposion, was also killed. 

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration