Beirut blast death toll climbs to 154

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Beirut explosion has climbed to 154, the NNA reported citing the health minister.

120 out of more than 5000 injured are in serious condition, and the death toll may climb further, he said.

Search and rescue operations continue.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, inflicting heavy damages across a large radius.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

