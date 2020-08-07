First Armenian relief plane to deliver 12 tons of aid to Beirut, more flights planned

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The first Armenian relief plane scheduled to deliver humanitarian aid to Beirut will carry 12 tons of supplies to the devastated Lebanese capital Saturday evening, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

He said Armenia will send two other planes next week as well.

“Another two humanitarian aid flights will be operated next week. A delegation comprised of Armenian government officials, parliament and Hayastan All Armenian Fund representatives will also depart for Beirut,” he said.

At a special government meeting, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan elaborated that the first plane will mostly carry medical aid. The next batch of aid will be sent on Tuesday.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan