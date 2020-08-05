Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

Beirut explosion might be caused by negligence

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people, ARMENPRESS reorts, citing Reuters, an official source familiar with the findings said.

Another source close to a port employee said a team that inspected the material six months ago warned it could “blow up all of Beirut” if not removed.

The head of Beirut port and the head of customs both said on Wednesday that several letters were sent to the judiciary asking for the dangerous material be removed, but no action was taken.

Port General Manager Hassan Koraytem told OTV the material had been put in a warehouse on a court order, adding that they knew then the material was dangerous but “not to this degree”.





