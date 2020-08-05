Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora starts needs assessment of Lebanese-Armenian community

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Since early morning, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, and High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan, have been in direct and constant contact with the Lebanese Armenian community, including representatives from religious, healthcare, educational and charitable organizations, the media, as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Atabekyan, in order to conduct a preliminary assessment of needs following the explosion that took place in Beirut on August 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, according to the information received from the community, the most urgent needs at the moment are acquiring medication (especially for chronically ill patients), food and water, financial assistance for reconstruction efforts in Armenian populated neighborhoods (residential houses, shops, schools, churches, and community centers), assistance with and streamlining of the repatriation process for those who would like to repatriate to Armenia. The representatives also highlighted the necessity for psychological support as a secondary need.

Community representatives stated that they too are conducting a needs assessment and that it will take some time to develop a more comprehensive analysis of the situation.

This evening, His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I will hold a meeting with community leaders, during which these issues will be discussed. During a phone call, His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I and High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan discussed the situation in Lebanon in general, and in the Armenian community, the victims and the wounded. Efforts are being made to assess the situation correctly, which will allow for the provision of more targeted support. The High Commissioner is in constant contact with Aram I.

Based on the analysis of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, several aid and support options are currently being developed.