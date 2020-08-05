Armenia ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon, says FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that Armenia is ready to provide urgent assistance to Lebanon.

“Shocked by the terrible news of #BeirutBlast and its devastating consequences. Our thoughts and prayers with brotherly people of #Lebanon. #Armenia is ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon and its people. #Beirut glory will definitely be restored”, Mnatsakanyan tweeted Wednseday morning.

The blast erupted at a port warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday. More than 100 people are dead and 4000 are injured.

The enormous blast was reportedly heard as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles away from the port.

Beirut authorities have traced the blast to a massive stash of explosive ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan