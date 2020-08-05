Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

Armenia reports 288 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. 288 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia said. The total cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 39586, with 30850 recoveries.

478 people recovered from the disease over the past day.

2 people died, raising the death toll to 770.

This number doesn’t include the deaths of 228 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to authorities.

The latest fatalities both had underlying health conditions.

1848 tests were done over the past 24 hours. The number of the total tests is 170012.

