LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 August:

The price of aluminum stood at $1722.00, copper price stood at $6439.50, lead price stood at $1861.00, nickel price stood at $13806.00, tin price stood at $17822.00, zinc price stood at $2311.00, molybdenum price up by 0.97% to $16094.00, cobalt price up by 4.27% to $30500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.