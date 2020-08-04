Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Two Armenian lawmakers to carry out observer mission in Belarus presidential polls

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. As part of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s International Observer Mission, Armenian Members of Parliament Alexei Sandikov (My Step bloc) and Armen Yeghiazaryan (Bright Armenia party) will depart for Belarus to carry out an observer mission in the upcoming presidential election in the country, the parliament’s press service said.

The presidential election in Belarus is set for August 9.

Five candidates, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, are running for office.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





