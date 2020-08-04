Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Belgium, EU

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian formalized PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation and appointed Anna Aghajanyan to replace Tatul Margarian as Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Permanent Mission to the European Union, the President’s Office said.

Margarian, who was concurrently covering Luxembourg, was dismissed from this position as well.

