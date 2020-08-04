Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Belgium, EU

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian formalized PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation and appointed Anna Aghajanyan to replace Tatul Margarian as Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Permanent Mission to the European Union, the President’s Office said.

Margarian, who was concurrently covering Luxembourg, was dismissed from this position as well.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan