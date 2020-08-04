Two Armenian school students win silver and bronze at Int’l Chemistry Olympiads

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian school students have won one silver and one bronze medals at the International Chemistry Olympiads.

The event was originally set to take place in Istanbul from July 23 to 30, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was held online, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said.

231 students from 60 countries participated in the event.

The winners from Armenia are: Levon Kharatyan (silver), a 12th grader at the #11 High School of Vanadzor, and Artyom Petrosyan (bronze), a 12th grader at the Vanadzor Special School of Advanced Mathematics and Natural Sciences. The Team Armenia was led by Andranik Davinyan, Armen Galstyan and Movses Aghekyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan