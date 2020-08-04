Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Bulgaria reports record number of COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. A record number of 16 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours has been recorded in Bulgaria, with a total of 204 new cases being diagnosed: 85 more than in the previous day, the country’s health ministry reported.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Bulgaria has reached 404.

The cumulative total number of infections so far stands at 12159, with 6684 recoveries. Among those infected are 701 health workers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





