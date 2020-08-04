Bulgaria reports record number of COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. A record number of 16 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours has been recorded in Bulgaria, with a total of 204 new cases being diagnosed: 85 more than in the previous day, the country’s health ministry reported.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Bulgaria has reached 404.

The cumulative total number of infections so far stands at 12159, with 6684 recoveries. Among those infected are 701 health workers.

