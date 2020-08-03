Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-20

YEREVAN, 3 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.50 drams to 485.83 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.90 drams to 570.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.57 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.91 drams to 633.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 144.72 drams to 30691.34 drams. Silver price вup by 14.59 drams to 375.97 drams. Platinum price вup by 248.61 drams to 14135.92 drams.