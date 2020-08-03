FC Shirak’s Mory Koné named Best Player of Armenia of 2019/2020 season

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. FC Shirak’s Mory Koné has been named Best Player of Armenia of the 2019/2020 season as the Football Federation unveiled the results of the voting.

FC Noah’s Maxim Mairovich is the runner-up in the category, and FC Lori’s Jonel Désiré is the first runner-up.

FC Noah manager Igor Picusceac has been voted Best Coach.

Premiere League team managers, captains, as well as reporters of the press corps are voting to select the best player and best manager for each season.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan