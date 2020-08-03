Netflix acquires Armenian Genocide film The Promise

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Netflix has acquired The Promise for streaming starting August 8, producer Eric Esrailian tweeted.

“We are thrilled to announce The Promise was acquired by Netflix for streaming starting 8/8. Thank you ALL for your support & we know it will now raise even more awareness. Thanks to the unparalleled generosity of our dear friend & mentor Kirk Kerkorian, our team specifically made this film & our historical documentary counterpart, Intent To Destroy, to get US legislators to recognize the Armenian Genocide once & for all. We accomplished that mission thanks to all of you & our social impact campaign. No amount of denial by human rights abusers or minions will undo that fact. We donated all of the downstream revenue from the films - & ongoing/unpublicized orders of magnitude beyond that - to charitable organizations in education, healthcare, science, human rights, social services, culture & more in the US, Armenia & around the world”, he said.

Set during the waning days of the Ottoman Turkish Empire and the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Turks, “The Promise” tells the story of a love triangle sparked between an Armenian medical student, Michael (Oscar Issac), Anna (Charlotte Le Bon), and renowned American photojournalist Chris Myers (Christian Bale).

Armenian-American philanthropist and billionaire Kirk Kerkorian envisioned the movie. He died before the filming began.

Reporting by Angela Hambardzumyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan