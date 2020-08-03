Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 August

Justice ministry unveils bill on creating anti-corruption court

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice of Armenia has unveiled the bill on amending the Judicial Code and the Rules of Procedure of Parliament that envisage the creation of an Anti-Corruption Court. The bill has been published for public discussions.

The specialized court will be composed of 25 judges, 5 of whom will exclusively examine cases concerning Stolen Asset Recovery cases.

The legislative changes also propose the creation of an Appellate Anti-Corruption Court, composed of 10 judges.

Apart from other regulations, the bill also suggests introducing integrity examinations for candidates for prosecutors.

 

