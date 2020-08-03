‘Together with the Yazidi community, we commemorate the victims in Sinjar’ - Speaker of Parliament
11:37, 3 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has issued a statement on the anniversary of the Sinjar massacre, noting that on August 3 the Armenian nation, together with the Yazidi community of Armenia, is commemorating the Yazidis who were killed by terrorists 6 years ago in northern Iraq.
“As a nation who survived genocide, we cannot stay indifferent upon witnessing the same crime being committed against any other people,” he said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | AMP Version