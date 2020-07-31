Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Former Director of National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan being questioned at NSS

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Former Director of the National Security Service of Armenia, president of the Fatherland party Artur Vanetsyan has been invited to the NSS for questioning.

On July 30 member of the Fatherland party Arsen Babayan has posted the photo of the NSS notification sheet which said that the NSS Investigation Department is preparing materials over the case of an appointment in the NSS with the violation of the requirements of the Law on National Security Bodies.

