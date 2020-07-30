Baku does not refrain from Armenophobic and militaristic policy – President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan attended a consultation at the Defense Army, he wrote about this on his Facebook page, presenting some emphases made by him.

''Official Baku does not refrain from Armenophobic and militaristic policy. The clashes provoked by Azerbaijan in Tavush part of Armenia-Azerbaijan border, followed by Turkey's aggressive and overt interference in the hostile activities against the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh once again prove the reality that army building was and remains the priority direction of our country and we have to do our best for the development and strengthening of the army’', Harutyunyan said, adding that acquisition of new weapons and construction of new engineering structures will be continuous.

''Our army was, is and will be strong and combat ready, always ready to protect the borders of the Motherland, the security and welfare of our people. This is an issue of national agenda and uniting the efforts and potential of the entire Armenian nation we will do our best to successfully fulfil that mission'', the President of Artsakh said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan