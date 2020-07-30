Turkey will not join Azerbaijan’s military operations against Armenia – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament, expert on Azerbaijani studies Tatev Hayrapetyan says Turkey’s current leadership will not join Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Armenia.

“Turkey clearly demonstrates itself as an opponent country to us, both with its actions, steps and statements. In this sense, of course we should be ready from all perspectives, but I think that Turkey’s current leadership will not make such a mistake, because Turkey’s activeness is a security threat not only for Armenia, but also other countries of the region”, she said at a press conference.

Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces have launched large-scale military drills in the territory of Nakhijevan, which will last until August 10.

