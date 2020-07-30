Armenian President congratulates King Mohammed VI of Morocco on national day

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the national day – the Throne Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the cooperation between Armenia and Morocco will record a major progress for the benefit of the two peoples.

He wished King Mohammed VI of Morocco good health and all the best, and to the people of Morocco – lasting peace and welfare.

