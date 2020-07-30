4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh, bringing total to 232

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 232, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 162.

The number of active cases is 69.

Currently 125 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 5519 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





