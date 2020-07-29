Artsakh confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 228, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 162.

The number of active cases is 65.

Currently 121 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 5201 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan