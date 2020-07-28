Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces receives US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Onik Gasparyan on July 28 received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and Embassy’s Military Attaché, Colonel Scott Maxwell, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the Armenian-American bilateral cooperation in the defense sector were discussed. The participants also touched upon the recent escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the current situation in the borderline.

The sides discussed the future cooperation programs and outlined other issues of mutual interest.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan