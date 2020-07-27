Over 313 million drams donated to Armenia’s Military Insurance Fund in 10 days

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 313 230 000 drams were donated to the Military Insurance Fund from July 17 to 27, the Fund said on Facebook.

29% of these donations were made through the website, 10% - through Paypal, and 61% - through bank transfer.

The donations were made by Armenians living in early 55 countries.

In the aforementioned period most of the donations were made from Armenia, the United States, Russia, Canada, France, Germany, etc.

On July 20, in response to the letters and requests of numerous Armenians who wanted to provide a financial assistance to the Army, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged to transfer the donations to the Military Insurance Fund.

Just 10 hours after the PM’s call, nearly 1000 transfers were made to the Fund.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan