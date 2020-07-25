Armenian PM calls Azerbaijanis’ actions an attempt to make Russia stage for ethnic clashes

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview on July 25 to the Russian RBK TV, touching upon the recent attacks of Azerbaijanis against Armenians in Russia.

Commenting on the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Moscow, the Armenian PM said they are not only the expression of the anti-Armenian rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership, but also an attempt to destabilize Russia and make it a stage of ethnic clashes.

“There is no doubt that the Russian authorities have all means and capacities for not allowing such development of incidents.

But our compatriots in Russia in their turn should record that they should not be given in to provocations, and only those third forces, which have anti-Armenian aspirations in South Caucasus, are interested in destabilizing Russia. We will not allow this”, the PM said on Facebook.

He informed that his interview will air early next week.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan